Estepona resident arrested for stabbing flatmate in the chest

A 37-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after his flatmate in Estepona allegedly stabbed him in the chest. The suspect, ... 52, is under arrest, according to police sources.

The incident took place late on Monday afternoon, 17 August. Shortly after 8pm, the emergency services received a call reporting a violent fight inside a house.

The dispatcher mobilised the National Police and the emergency medical services. Upon arrival, the police discovered a man with a serious stab wound near the heart. Given the severity of the victim's condition, they began performing CPR while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

After more than an hour of intensive efforts to stabilise him, the medical team rushed the man to a hospital in Malaga city for surgery. At the time of going to press, his condition remained very serious.

The National Police arrested the alleged assailant at the scene: the home that the two of them shared. There are no further details regarding the motives behind the attack and the investigation remains open.

Just a few days ago, the police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating up his flatmate, 52, to death. A friend of the victim raised the alarm on Thursday, 13 August, when he realised the man was not breathing.

The body showed clear signs of a violent death and multiple injuries. During the investigation, the police took statements from the other three residents of the flat.

After giving inconsistent accounts, one of the flatmates confessed to the murder. He admitted that, in the days leading up to the death, he had struck the victim on several occasions.

Second stabbing in 24 hours

The incident in Estepona is not the only serious stabbing to have taken place in Malaga province so far this week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a fairground worker allegedly stabbed him in the chest in the amusement park area of Feria de Málaga.

The attack took place at around 4.15am. The young man suffered severe bleeding, while the assailant walked away with the weapon in his hand.

The victim managed to walk 30 metres before collapsing on the ground. Initially, there were fears for his life, but the emergency services managed to stabilise and transfer him to Hospital Regional.

The main investigation hypothesis is that the young man was attempting to court a woman who turned out to be the suspect's partner.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports