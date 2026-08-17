Young Malaga fair worker in critical condition after stabbing

A 24-year-old Feria de Málaga worker is in a critical condition after another man stabbed him in the chest with a machete early ... on Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 4am, while the victim was in the amusement park area of the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds. For reasons that are still under investigation, a man went up to the worker and stabbed him in the chest, leaving the scene with the weapon in his hand.

According to initial hypotheses, a personal dispute prompted the attack. Whether the police have arrested the suspect remains unknown for the moment.

The victim suffered severe bleeding, although the emergency services managed to stabilise him in time for his urgent transfer to Hospital Regional, where he was to undergo surgery. According to the sources, his condition was critical.

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