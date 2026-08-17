 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

112 incident

Malaga fair attendee in very serious condition after his head gets trapped in table footrest

The paramedics had to resuscitate the injured man, 52, before taking him to Hospital Regional

Añádenos en Google
The man's head got trapped in the footrest of this table.
Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

A 52-year-old man is in a very serious condition at Hospital Regional after his head got trapped in the footrest of a table ... at the Malaga fair early on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after midnight, right at the start of the fair. The man reportedly lost his balance and fell backwards onto a tall, round table with a metal rim.

As he fell to the ground, his head got trapped in the table's footrest. The dispatcher mobilised medical teams, the police and even firefighters to free him.

Initial reports suggest the man had died by the time the emergency personnel arrived. The paramedics, however, managed to resuscitate and transfer him to Hospital Regional. His condition remains critical.

According to early theories, the victim was a worker, which implies a workplace accident. Later, however, various sources confirmed that he was a visitor at the fair who, it appears, was intoxicated.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga fair attendee in very serious condition after his head gets trapped in table footrest

[]

Malaga fair attendee in very serious condition after his head gets trapped in table footrest