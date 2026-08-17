Malaga fair attendee in very serious condition after his head gets trapped in table footrest

A 52-year-old man is in a very serious condition at Hospital Regional after his head got trapped in the footrest of a table ... at the Malaga fair early on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after midnight, right at the start of the fair. The man reportedly lost his balance and fell backwards onto a tall, round table with a metal rim.

As he fell to the ground, his head got trapped in the table's footrest. The dispatcher mobilised medical teams, the police and even firefighters to free him.

Initial reports suggest the man had died by the time the emergency personnel arrived. The paramedics, however, managed to resuscitate and transfer him to Hospital Regional. His condition remains critical.

According to early theories, the victim was a worker, which implies a workplace accident. Later, however, various sources confirmed that he was a visitor at the fair who, it appears, was intoxicated.

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