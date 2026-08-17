Crime
Malaga resident arrested for beating his flatmate to death
The 32-year-old suspect has confessed to the murder
The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his flatmate in Malaga city.
A friend of the deceased found ... the 52-year-old victim's body at his home in the Bailén-Miraflores district on Thursday, 13 August. He was the one who alerted the authorities.
Upon arrival, the police confirmed the victim's death and took his three flatmates to the police station for interrogation. They transferred the body to the institute of legal medicine for an autopsy.
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During the interrogation and after giving inconsistent accounts, one of the flatmates confessed to the murder. He admitted that, in the days leading up to the death, he had struck the victim on several occasions.
As initial investigations suggest, the victim did not seek medical attention for his injuries, which likely caused his death a few days later.
The case is the third tragic incident in one week in Malaga province. Last Monday, the police confirmed the death of a 36-year-old trans woman in Marbella and arrested her partner.
Also on Monday, a 25-year-old man who had been left paraplegic after a shooting in 2022 was stabbed to death at his home in Mijas.