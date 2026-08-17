Malaga resident arrested for beating his flatmate to death

Juan Cano Málaga 17/08/2026 Actualizado a las 10:09h.

The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his flatmate in Malaga city.

A friend of the deceased found ... the 52-year-old victim's body at his home in the Bailén-Miraflores district on Thursday, 13 August. He was the one who alerted the authorities.