Crime
Malaga fair stabbing suspect turns out to be victim's colleague
The victim of the incident, which took place in the amusement park area of Cortijo de Torres, remains in a critical condition
The National Police have arrested the suspect in the stabbing of a 24-year-old Malaga fair worker, which happened early on Monday morning.
The ... alleged perpetrator is another fairground worker.
The incident happened shortly after 4am, in the amusement park area of the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds.
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For reasons still under investigation but possibly related to personal matters, the suspect stabbed the young man in the chest with a machete. He then left the scene with the weapon still in his hand.
The victim suffered severe bleeding, although the emergency services managed to stabilise him in time for his urgent transfer to Hospital Regional, where he was due to undergo surgery. According to sources, his condition remains critical.