Costa del Sol tourism board heads to UK as major sponsor of Jet2 event

Turismo Costa del Sol continues to have a strong presence in the British tourism market. This time it was its participation as a main sponsor of the annual Jet2holidays tour operator's event, A Night with the Stars, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham, bringing together more than 1,000 travel agents and professionals from the UK's tourism sector.

The attendance of the Costa del Sol tourism board at the event "allowed it to further strengthen its ties between the sales and commercial teams of Jet2holidays contact centre, managers and one of its main tourist source markets, the United Kingdom," Turismo Costa del Sol said in a statement.

The evening featured a trade fair that allowed attendees to learn more about the company's partner hotels and tour operators. The event was compered by Vernon Kay and attended by Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, and Sean Ablett, Jet2holidays' Director of Operations and Customer Contact, who were responsible for announcing the award winners on the night.

CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, Margarita del Cid, valued "how positive these actions are", as "the participation as sponsors of this Jet2holidays event highlights our continued commitment to excellence in tourism. It is an example of how strengthening the relationship between tourist destinations and leading operators can result in memorable experiences for holidaymakers, even more so in a priority market for the Costa del Sol such as the United Kingdom.