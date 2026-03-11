Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Investigation

Costa del Sol investigation: body found in Casares waste centre

Workers at the recycling centre found the body of a man on the waste conveyor belt early on Wednesday morning

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 12:16

The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Costa del Sol environmental waste complex, located in the municipality of Casares.

Workers at the treatment plant found the body on the conveyor belt in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The employees immediately stopped the belt's activity to prevent the loss of any evdience and called the police.

The investigators have not released any information regarding possible injuries and a cause of death for the moment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar celebrates its leading women at the annual Rock The Rock Gala
  2. 2 15-year-old Spaniard crowned world skateboarding champion in São Paulo
  3. 3 New Malaga CF stadium location shortlist cut to three after initial study
  4. 4 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  5. 5 Cash for kids: Axarquía village offers payouts to stop rural flight
  6. 6 Webinar: International education on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Spanish fashion muse with Picasso-esque beauty picks up award in Malaga
  8. 8 Regular power cuts affecting residents and businesses in Torrox
  9. 9 Legionella bacteria detected in water samples at Gibraltar care facility
  10. 10 The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol investigation: body found in Casares waste centre

Costa del Sol investigation: body found in Casares waste centre