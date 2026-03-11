Costa del Sol investigation: body found in Casares waste centre

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 12:16 Share

The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Costa del Sol environmental waste complex, located in the municipality of Casares.

Workers at the treatment plant found the body on the conveyor belt in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The employees immediately stopped the belt's activity to prevent the loss of any evdience and called the police.

The investigators have not released any information regarding possible injuries and a cause of death for the moment.