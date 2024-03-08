Torremolinos promotes Europride 27 bid at ITB in Berlin

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 8 March 2024, 16:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos presented its candidacy to host the 2027 Europride celebration at the ITB show in Berlin this week, with the presence of the mayor, Margarita del Cid.

It will be up to the European Pride Organisers Association, EPOA, to decide in October if this major event will be held in Torremolinos.

Key criteria for winning are the experience of the organisers presenting the candidacy, the relevance of Pride and the support from public authorities and the private sector, factors that can be decisive in the case of Torremolinos, where the LGBT+ community plays a key role in its day-to-day life.

The mayor said from Berlin, "Torremolinos is a candidate to host Europride 2027 for many reasons. Firstly, we are a town proud of its diversity, of the way we live our freedom, of experiencing love without any rules or restrictions. Secondly, because of our long history of defending human rights for more than sixty years, when in many other places in Europe, talking about diversity was a forbidden subject. And thirdly, because none of this would make sense if we did not continue to be a reference in the defence of human rights in those parts of the world where there is still a need to reaffirm our commitment to them."