Storm drains cleared to prevent flooding

Environment
Sections
Highlight
Lorena Cádiz
Benalmádena
Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:50
Compartir
Benalmádena's municipal water company (Emabesa) has begun the special autumn programme to clean the storm drains in the town with the aim of preventing flooding from the rains typical of this time of year.
Debris, mainly falling leaves at this time of year, will be removed from around 3,000 rainwater collectors and some 1km of gratings will also be checked. This first set of measures is expected to take around three months to complete.
Publicidad
Publicidad
El Norte de Castilla
El Diario Vasco
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.