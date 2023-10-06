Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Storm drains cleared to prevent flooding
Storm drains cleared to prevent flooding

Benalmádena's municipal water company has begun the special autumn programme with the aim of preventing flooding from the rains typical of this time of year

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:50

Benalmádena's municipal water company (Emabesa) has begun the special autumn programme to clean the storm drains in the town with the aim of preventing flooding from the rains typical of this time of year.

Debris, mainly falling leaves at this time of year, will be removed from around 3,000 rainwater collectors and some 1km of gratings will also be checked. This first set of measures is expected to take around three months to complete.

