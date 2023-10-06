Storm drains cleared to prevent flooding

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena's municipal water company (Emabesa) has begun the special autumn programme to clean the storm drains in the town with the aim of preventing flooding from the rains typical of this time of year.

Debris, mainly falling leaves at this time of year, will be removed from around 3,000 rainwater collectors and some 1km of gratings will also be checked. This first set of measures is expected to take around three months to complete.