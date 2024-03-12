Registration opens for Torremolinos festival that celebrates the town's foreign population

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 19:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has opened the registration platform for associations and groups that wish to participate in Jornadas del Residente, the foreign residents’ multicultural festival which will take place in Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April.

The initiative is open to any group that wants to highlight the traditions, culture and cuisine of their countries of origin, each of which will be allocated a tent or stand. Plaza del Remo will be divided into two areas, one for crafts and the other for gastronomy and music.

Each association or collective must specify in their application the type of musical performance it wishes to present, which must be identified with the folklore and roots of the country it represents.

Each stand will only be able to sell products from its country of origin, while the use of barbecues will be permitted, upon request, for those that need one for the preparation of their cuisine.

Last year, a total of 17 associations took part in the celebrations, an event that focuses on the different nationalities that make up the town's foreign population, which includes British, German, Moroccan, Dutch, Finnish, Chilean and Chinese, among others.

Those wishing to participate must register on the town hall’s website before Monday 18 March.

