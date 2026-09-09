Benalmádena bans swimming on Bil Bil beach due to faecal bacteria

Just three and a half weeks after Bil Bil beach was closed - along with Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros, Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas - ... due to skin reactions suffered by around twenty bathers, swimming is once again prohibited at the beach named after Benalmádena’s iconic castle.

At the time, a chemical or biological source was suggested as a possible cause, although neither the town council nor the regional government of Andalucía has yet clarified the exact cause; this time, however, the culprit has been identified from the outset: Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The local council has now raised the red flag at Bil Bil after water quality tests detected levels of faecal bacteria exceeding the limits set out in bathing water regulations. In addition, municipal services have also put up warning signs in the area, “in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities”, according to the council.

Benalmádena town hall states that the ban will remain in place until “further tests confirm that there is no health risk and bathing is authorised once again”.

The beaches at Bil Bil, Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros, Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas were closed on Sunday 16 August. The following day, the ban on swimming was lifted at the first three of these beaches , while it remained in place at the other two beaches, as these were where cases of skin reactions among bathers had been reported. On Wednesday 19 August, swimming was once again permitted at Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas , although the exact cause of this incident has not yet been clarified . However, the council confirmed that no further skin reactions had been reported among bathers.