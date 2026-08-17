Health
Costa del Sol beaches closed after swimmers report skin reactions
Benalmádena raises red flags at four popular beaches as water contamination tests begin
Four beaches in Benalmádena were closed to swimmers on Sunday as a precautionary measure following a suspected water contamination incident.
The local council raised the ... red flag at Las Gaviotas, Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros, and Bil Bil after several bathers reported skin reactions.
Authorities have launched an investigation, taken water samples for testing, and advised the public to respect the signage and follow instructions from security and rescue personnel.
The closures began at Las Gaviotas before expanding shortly after 5 pm, when lifeguards raised red flags along the Arroyo de la Miel and Bil Bil stretches, ordering bathers out of the sea.
The incident comes a year after a major spill caused by a burst pipe near the same stretch of coastline.
Elsewhere in Benalmádena, Fuente de la Salud and Carvajal beaches remained under yellow flags on Sunday.
The closures follow similar disruptions in Malaga city, where four beaches were forced to close on Saturday due to sewage and rainwater overflows caused by a sudden storm. Three of the affected beaches reopened on Sunday, but San Andrés remained closed while clean-up operations continued.