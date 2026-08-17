Costa del Sol beaches closed after swimmers report skin reactions

The Bil Bil beach in Benalmádena, flying the red flag.

Nuria Triguero Málaga 17/08/2026 a las 12:07h.

Four beaches in Benalmádena were closed to swimmers on Sunday as a precautionary measure following a suspected water contamination incident.

The local council raised the ... red flag at Las Gaviotas, Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros, and Bil Bil after several bathers reported skin reactions.