Bil Bil beach in Benalmádena reopens for swimming after E. coli alert

Bil Bil beach in Benalmádena has reopened for swimming after health checks found that levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) had returned to within the ... limits permitted under bathing water quality regulations.

The Junta de Andalucía's Territorial Delegation for Health and Consumer Affairs lifted the closure imposed on Wednesday 9 September, after tests detected elevated levels of the faecal bacteria.

The latest analysis carried out at the beach found that the levels had returned to permitted limits, according to sources from the Junta de Andalucía who spoke to SUR.

The delegation has informed Benalmádena town hall of the results so it can lift the swimming ban. Bathers had been warned of the restriction through a red flag and signs at the beach.

Second closure in a month

It's the second time Bil Bil beach has been closed to bathers in the past month.

The previous closure began on Sunday 16 August, after around 20 bathers suffered skin reactions. The restriction also affected the beaches of Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros, Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas.

The swimming ban was lifted at Arroyo de la Miel, Los Melilleros and Santa Ana on 17 August. At the other beaches, where the bathers who suffered the skin reactions had been, the restriction remained in place until 19 August.

The cause of the skin reactions has still not been established, although no further cases of this kind have been reported.