Six more Malaga city beaches close due to faecal bacteria

No one can remember a summer with so many incidents concerning bathing water quality in the Costa del Sol. Questions are beginning to mount. Is ... the network stretched to its limit?

Despite comprehensive sewerage systems, bathers are going from one scare to the next, particularly in Malaga city. The latest incident, caused by the storm in the early hours of Saturday morning, forced the closure of several beaches.

On Monday morning, Malaga city council raised the red flag and closed the beaches at Campo de Golf-San Julián, Guadalmar, La Misericordia, Sacaba, San Andrés and El Palo.

The results of water sample analyses on Sunday have detected the presence of the bacterium at these points along the coast. Further analyses over the coming days will monitor the situation.

The samples confirm a one-off concentration of the parameter that exceeds the optimal levels regulated by law.

The Misericordia beach, this Monday. (Migue Fernández)

The city council has activated the warning protocol using red flags to protect the health of beachgoers while this situation persists.

Rainwater and sewage mix

During the storm, which struck in the early hours of 15 August, flooding occurred in various parts of the city, with water spilling into the sea. The beaches department has since been carrying out clean-up operations and removing the debris.

It is normal for controlled discharges to occur during rain or storms. Due to deficiencies, however, sewage and rainwater mix in the system.

When there is heavy rainfall or rainfall concentrated in a particular area, the system comes under strain as it has to cope with water and faecal matter at the same time. This is, of course, less of a problem in winter as it does not coincide with the bathing season.

Normally, the discharge takes place via outfalls situated some distance from the coast and at very specific times. These are necessary to prevent any disruption to the sewerage system and treatment work overload that could cause damage.

The regional government and local councils carry out continuous monitoring of the water's chemical parameters.

Other parts of the coastline

This weekend, several beaches in Benalmádena between Las Gaviotas (on the border with Fuengirola) and Bil-Bil gradually closed, reportedly due to skin reactions in bathers.

The lifeguards guiding people out of the water, however, mentioned a burst sewer pipe. The results of the comparative analyses are pending.

Earlier this year, a breakdown in the sewerage system caused by the heavy rains led to the closure of the beach at Campo de Golf in Guadalmar until after Easter. It also occasionally affected Los Álamos beach in Torremolinos.

Water company Emasa had partially resolved the issue by the start of summer. A permanent solution is a medium-term project.

There have also been closures in Marbella. At the end of July, the Los Monteros and El Cable-Río Real beaches closed, also due to faecal matter.

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