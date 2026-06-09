Two artists, two visual languages, one exhibition in Nerja

Jennie Rhodes 09/06/2026 a las 17:09h.

Nerja's Sala Municipal de Exposiciones (municipal exhibition hall) is hosting Hojas Sueltas (loose pages) from 12 to 28 June, a joint exhibition by Torre de Mar-based artist Gema Martínez and Rosario Martín-Crespo, who lives in Cútar in Malaga province.

This new exhibition in the eastern Costa del Sol town shows how, although they work in very different ways, both artists share a fascination with the expressive power of language and drawing. Martínez explores the boundaries of handwriting, transforming words and letters into abstract compositions rich in rhythm and texture.

Martín-Crespo works through the language of drawing, creating delicate pieces which seek to express as much as possible using minimal lines. The exhibition brings together around fifty works of art on paper and creates a dialogue between writing and drawing, gesture and contemplation, presence and silence.

The title Hojas Sueltas refers to the idea of independent fragments that, when brought together in the same space, establish new relationships and meanings. Each work stands on its own, while also becoming part of a wider conversation about language, memory and visual expression.

Top: Gema Martínez; Rosario Martín-Crespo: work by Gema Martínez. (Lucas Alcántara, SUR)

For both artists, exhibiting in Nerja is particularly meaningful. Known for its cosmopolitan character and strong international community, the town offers the opportunity to share their work with residents and visitors from many different countries, making the exhibition a meeting point for diverse cultures and artistic sensibilities.

Rosario Martín Crespo, who holds a degree in Fine Arts with a specialisation in painting, works in cultural management in the performing arts. For many years, she has combined her professional career with her artistic practice.

Gema Martínez was trained by leading national and international calligraphers. Through her work she explores the aesthetic possibilities of handwriting through calligraphic abstraction. In her visually striking pieces, she always works with real or invented alphabetic symbols.

The exhibition opens on 12 June at 7.30pm at the Sala Municipal de Exposiciones, Calle Almirante Ferrándiz 14, Nerja. The event will include live music and a complimentary glass of cava for visitors.