Torre del Mar fire perpetrator under investigation for several Vélez-Málaga fires in recent days

Eugenio Cabezas 14/07/2026 a las 15:52h.

The Local Police in Vélez-Málaga have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to the sunbathing area of the La Sirena beach bar in Torre del Mar. The investigation is currently focused on determining whether he is also responsible for other recent fires in Vélez-Málaga.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, during the peak summer season, when numerous tourists and locals visit the area.

The swift arrival of the police thwarted the attempt before the flames could spread and cause more significant damage to the premises.

The police immediately arrested the suspect and initiated the corresponding legal proceedings. The detainee, a Moroccan national, was subsequently placed at the disposal of the competent authority, while the investigation continues to reconstruct the circumstances of the incident.

The main question now is whether this initial fire is related to the numerous fires that have occurred in various parts of the municipality in recent days. The town hall has not yet confirmed this connection.

The two most serious incidents occurred last Thursday near the Prado del Rey fairgrounds and in the area around La Fortaleza, La Gloria and the San Sebastián stream. More than 100 people participated in the operations and eleven families were evacuated as a precaution, although there were no injuries.

Over the weekend, new fires broke out, bringing the total to around a dozen in just three days. This concentration of incidents has reinforced the hypothesis that some may have been deliberately set, although investigations will need to determine if there is a connection between them and whether they were the work of one person or several.

The fire that broke out last Thursday near the A-7 motorway initially affected approximately four hectares of reedbeds and scrubland near the El Ingenio shopping centre. Investigators analysed at least two separate but nearly simultaneous outbreaks, while strong easterly winds hampered firefighting efforts.

The second major fire, just minutes later that same Thursday afternoon, affected the area around the historic centre, near homes in La Gloria, Arroyo San Sebastián and La Fortaleza. The fire reignited the following day.

Other incidents also occurred, such as a fire in a vehicle parked next to a warehouse in the La Pañoleta industrial park.

The town hall has announced that it will reinforce preventative surveillance and coordination between the Local Police and other security forces.

The authorities have reiterated their request for the cooperation of residents, reminding them to report any photographs, videos, registration numbers and suspicious behaviour to emergency services or the Local and the National Police.

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