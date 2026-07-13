Vélez-Málaga calls for citizen cooperation to shed light on two major fires

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has appealed to the public for help in trying to establish the cause of the ... two fires that put the town on alert on Thursday 9 July. The fires affected the area near the Prado del Rey fairground near El Ingenio shopping centre and the vicinity of La Fortaleza and the La Gloria neighbourhood, forcing the deployment of more than a hundred officers from various security and emergency services and the evacuation of around 12 homes.

The town hall confirmed on Friday 10 July that an investigation had started to determine how both fires started and asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has any relevant footage or information to contact the Local Police or the National Police. “Anyone who has witnessed any relevant events or has information that could assist the investigation can contact the Local Police or the National Police,” the town hall said in an official press release issued after the two blazes had been brought under control. The flames reignited on Friday afternoon in La Gloria and La Fortaleza and the fire brigade was called to the scene once again.

The first of the fires broke out shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday near the A-7 motorway and El Ingenio shopping centre

The first of the fires broke out shortly after 7.30pm next to the A-7 motorway, near the Vélez-Málaga exit and at kilometre 954. The flames spread through an area of dense vegetation, reed beds and scrubland situated between the Prado del Rey fairground, Juan Carlos I Avenue and the El Ingenio shopping centre.

The strong easterly wind hampered fire-fighting efforts from the outset and helped the fire to spread through the dry vegetation. The firefighters focused their efforts on containing the flames and preventing them from reaching commercial premises, the motorway and other busy areas of the town centre.

Access points

The proximity of the fire to the shopping centre meant customers whose vehicles were parked in the car park closest to the flames were asked to move them, while the emergency services worked to keep the access routes clear to allow fire engines to get through.

The operation involved officers from the fire stations in Vélez-Málaga, Nerja and Rincón de la Victoria, as well as officers from the Local Police, the National Police and th Guardia Civil traffic division. The operation was supplemented by other emergency and coordination services, bringing the total number of professionals mobilised to over a hundred, according to figures provided by the town hall.

The proximity of the fire to the El Ingenio shopping centre made it necessary to take preventive measures

The area affected by this first fire is initially estimated at around four hectares, although the final measurement will have to be taken once the inspection and cooling of the site have been completed. Initial reports suggest that at least two separate fires broke out almost simultaneously, a circumstance which is currently being analysed by investigators.

Investigators believe that the two fires may have been started deliberately although the investigation is still open in order to determine both the exact source of the fire and the circumstances in which it started.

Historic centre

While teams were working near the Prado del Rey fairground, a second fire broke out in the area around La Gloria and Arroyo de San Sebastián districts. close to La Fortaleza. The fire affected another area of scrubland, pine forest and low woodland close to homes and access roads to the historic centre.

The proximity of the flames to several houses led to the evacuation of 11 homes. Residents had to temporarily leave their houses while firefighters worked to halt the spread of the fire and ensure there was no risk to people or property.

The proximity of the flames to several houses led the authorities to order the precautionary evacuation of eleven homes

No injuries were reported in either of the two fires, according to the town hall. The evacuations were carried out solely as a precautionary measure and in accordance with the safety protocols put in place from the moment the first alerts were received.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez (PP), visited the various fire sites to monitor the progress of the operation alongside the head of the local police, the National Police commissioner and the heads of the fire and emergency services. The mayor highlighted the coordination demonstrated and the work carried out to contain the flames under particularly difficult conditions due to the wind.

Housing

“From the very outset, all response protocols were activated, enabling the situation to be brought under control and damage to be minimised,” the town hall stated in its press release, adding that the joint response by the various emergency services prevented the fires from reaching homes, commercial premises or major transport routes.

The investigation must now determine whether there is any link between the two fires, which occurred just a few hours apart, or whether they are unrelated incidents. Until the investigation is complete, the town hall has said that any photographs, videos, number plates, descriptions of people or movements observed in the vicinity may prove useful in piecing together what happened.

Meanwhile, shortly after 3.30pm on Friday, the fire brigade had to put out a fire in a vehicle – a Renault Scenic – parked outside a warehouse in the La Pañoleta industrial estate, on Calle Julio Romero de Torres. No injuries were reported.