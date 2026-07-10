Two fires in Vélez-Málaga declared under control

Local Police officers at the scene of the fire near the fortaleza.

Jennie Rhodes 10/07/2026 a las 12:35h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol reported at around 11.30pm on Thursday 9 July that the two fires which had broken out in the town earlier in evening had been brought under control.

The first blaze to be reported on Thursday evening came from the Vélez-Málaga fairground, which is next to El Ingenio shopping centre and close to the bridge section of the A-7 motorway as it crosses over Avenida Juan Carlos 1.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen from the motorway and from various places in the municipality. The second fire broke out near the town's medieval fortress and close to the historic La Villa area of the town.

Smoke from the fire near El Ingenio shopping centre. (Ayuntamiento Vélez-Málaga)

Vélez-Málaga, Nerja and Rincón de la Victoria fire brigades fought the flames and Local and National Police as well as the Guardia Civil traffic division worked to ensure public safety, redirect traffic and prevent the spread of the flames.

An investigation has also been launched to determine the cause of the two fires and the town hall is appealing for the public’s cooperation. Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Local Police or the National Police.