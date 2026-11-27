Public transport problems in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol continue to cause discontent among passengers, despite the additional bus services introduced at ... the end of October by the Andalusian regional government. A group of local residents, organised via WhatsApp, submitted a new official complaint Vélez-Málaga town hall on Monday 23 November, accompanied by a detailed list of incidents recorded between 9 and 17 of this month.

Full buses leaving passengers behind, vehicles not stopping at certain stops, discrepancies between advertised timetables and actual services and a lack of connections to Caleta de Vélez are among the main complaints raised by those affected, who consider the improvements introduced following the municipality’s incorporation into the Malaga metropolitan transport consortium on 1 May this year to be insufficient.

The new letter addressed to the town hall, to which SUR has had access, follows on from a complaint lodged on 4 August, backed, according to those affected, by 520 signatures. Residents acknowledge that since then new services have been introduced and certain timetables amended, but they maintain that these measures have not resolved all the problems.

The documentation submitted includes a letter setting out proposals for improvement and a nine-page report detailing the incidents reported by members of the WhatsApp group called 'Reclamación autobús'. (bus complaint). Those affected are requesting that these documents be added to the municipal file and forwarded to the bodies and operators responsible for the service.

The examples cited include overcrowding and instances of passengers who were unable to board buses in the early hours of the morning. On Thursday 12 November, according to the accounts gathered, six people were left stranded in Torre del Mar while trying to board the 6am direct service between Vélez-Málaga and Malaga city.

A similar situation occurred again on Monday 16 November, when a further three passengers were unable to board the same bus and once more on Tuesday 17th, according to reports shared by users. Complaints have also been made about other services, such as the 7am service and the return services from Malaga city, particularly between 2.15pm and 3.30pm, when many commuters and students are trying to return home.

Passengers have complained about a lack of seats, missed stops and unreliable timetables; the incidents took place between 9 and 17 November

Those affected have also reported organisational problems at intermediate stops, particularly at Muelle Heredia and El Palo, in Malaga city. According to the list of incidents, some vehicles travel directly between stations while passengers are waiting at these stops and others are already full and cannot take on any more passengers. Several messages also point out that certain services appear on the apps with assigned stops that they ultimately do not serve, causing confusion among passengers.

The group argues that it necessary to review the route allocation and the information provided to passengers, although the testimonies provided do not allow for an independent verification of all the circumstances reported, nor do they make it possible to distinguish in each case between mandatory stops and direct services.

One of the situations causing the greatest concern amongst local residents is that in Caleta de Vélez, where they complain of a significant lack of services and connections to Malaga city. By way of example, they point out that there is a service from the city at 1pm and that the next one does not run until 3.45pm, while after 5.15pm there is no further service until 11pm pm, according to the timetables included in their complaint.

Among the proposed solutions are allowing buses from Nerja to stop at Caleta, entering and exiting the motorway via Algarrobo Costa and bringing forward the service passing through this town by fifteen minutes to 6.50am, to help commuters. They are also requesting that advance ticket purchases be made available to passengers in Vélez-Málaga on terms equivalent to those offered to passengers from Nerja and Torrox.

Reinforcements

The new complaints come just one month after the Andalusian regional government announced a significant expansion of metropolitan services in an attempt to meet the increase in demand. Since 26 October the consortium has introduced 59 additional daily services on the routes between Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria, Los Rubios, Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, increasing the total from 386 to 445 services.

Of this increase, 22 services are for Torre del Mar and a further 14 for Vélez-Málaga, representing 36 additional connections for both towns. The measure was announced following several meetings between regional and local authorities and on 4 November new timetable adjustments were introduced to tailor the services to the identified needs.

However, passengers’ dissatisfaction dates back several months; Vélez-Málaga’s inclusion in the consortium in May led to a significant reduction in the cost of journeys to Malaga city, with discounts reaching up to 80 per cent in certain cases, but it also resulted in a marked increase in passenger numbers. In July, the then mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, held a meeting with officials from the consortium to demand greater capacity and more frequent services.

Complaints continued throughout the summer and culminated in two citizens’ petition campaigns which, by October, had collectively gathered over a thousand signatures. At the same time, those affected organised themselves via a WhatsApp group which, according to its organisers, had around 170 members at the time, to share incidents and coordinate their demands.

The issue was also raised at the full council meeting in early November, when representatives of the users put their complaints directly to the bipartisan council. The councillor for transport, Celestino Rivas, acknowledged at the time that there were shortcomings and apologised for the mistakes made during the roll-out of the new services. Subsequently, on 9 November, neighbourhood representatives held a meeting with the councillor to analyse the outstanding issues and propose alternatives. The document now submitted incorporates many of those proposals and adds further accounts of how the routes operated in the days following the meeting.

The consortium organised an addititional 36 trips to Vélez and Torre del Mar; local residents are calling for connections to Caleta and advance ticket sales

Local residents are calling for better solutions to be put in place and for the authorities involved not to simply increase the overall number of services if these do not adequately cater for the stops and times of peak demand. Their demands include increasing the number of early-morning services to Malaga city, reorganising the return services in the afternoon, improving the connection with Caleta de Vélez, ensuring that published timetables match the actual routes travelled and eliminating disparities in ticket booking options.

In the document submitted, they argue that “transport is neither a luxury nor a secondary service”, but a basic necessity for accessing work, education and healthcare. They also suggest that, should it prove necessary to increase the financial resources allocated to transport, the relevant budgetary amendments should be considered.

The group has formally requested that the town hall take the documented issues into account, examine the proposed improvements and forward the complaints to the Malaga metropolitan consortium and the operating companies. It is also seeking a response regarding the measures to be taken and any problems that may remain unresolved.

Those affected insist that the improvements introduced are positive, but believe that there is still work to be done to guarantee an adequate and reliable service in a municipality as large and spread out as Vélez-Málaga. “We are not asking for privileges; we are asking for a level playing field,” they summarise in their letter, in which they call for the ability to travel without uncertainty and with the same access to public transport as users in other towns.

Passengers’ frustration has even spilled over into the realm of humour and irony. Members of the WhatsApp group have used artificial intelligence to create an image of ‘Santo Consorcio, patron saint of travellers’ – a sort of saint to whom they attribute miracles such as securing "multiplied seats", "a bus that actually stops" and "an eternal ticket". The illustration, accompanied by the slogan "pray for us, that we may never miss the bus," sarcastically reflects the desperation that has built up after months of incidents.

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