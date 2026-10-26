Regular bus services from Rincón and Vélez to Malaga increase

The wider Malaga transport consortium is increasing bus services between Malaga city, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga from this Monday, in response to ... the recent increase in demand and to make it easier for people to travel by public transport, particularly during peak hours.

The enhanced service schedule includes 59 additional journeys each day on the routes linking Malaga city with Rincón de la Victoria, Los Rubios, Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga. Services will increase from 386 to 445 journeys.

By municipality, Rincón de la Victoria will have 12 additional one-way journeys (+7.3 per cent), while Los Rubios will have a further eleven (+24 per cent), Torre del Mar 22 more (+19 per cent) and, finally, Vélez-Málaga 14 (+24 per cent).

One of the main corridors of the Gran Málaga area has seen a significant increase in passenger numbers, particularly following the inclusion of Vélez-Málaga in the metropolitan transport consortium's fare system on 1 May, which has enabled passengers to benefit from integrated and discounted fares.

At the same time, the regional government of Andalucía has taken measures to ensure the continuity of public transport in Alcaucín, Viñuela, Salares, Sedella, Canillas de Aceituno and El Trapiche, after the previous operator announced its intention to cease providing the service.

This is essential for a population of over 7,600 people, who rely on them for their daily journeys and have no equivalent public transport alternatives.

Complaints about the shortage

This decision comes after officials from the regional government, the consortium and the operating company observed that the reduction in bus fares following the inclusion of Vélez-Málaga in the metropolitan transport system had led to a significant increase in passenger numbers and to complaints from the public about the lack of services and available seats.

Five months after the introduction of the integrated fare system in the municipality, residents from various parts of the municipal area have complained that buses arrive at stops already full, resulting in long waits. Some neighbourhoods, according to their accounts, remain virtually cut off from public transport.

The recent protests have taken two forms. The first has been a campaign and a petition on the Change.org platform called 'Living in Vélez-Málaga without a car is a punishment and a danger. We demand decent and safe transport now!'. It urges the town hall, the regional government and the consortium to take urgent measures.

Among the main demands are more buses, more frequent services, minibuses for the higher-lying neighbourhoods, routes serving specific housing developments and improvements to pedestrian safety at access points to the stops on the former N-340.

The lack of alternatives places a daily burden on students, workers, the elderly and local residents who do not have access to a private vehicle.

The other action has been a local protest organised via a WhatsApp group, in which 170 people took part, and wirtten complaints addressing Vélez-Málaga town hall, the constortium and the Andalusian Ombudsman.

The coming days will reveal whether the additional measures now announced are sufficient to resolve these grievances.

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