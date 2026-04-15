Nerja schoolboy gets a unanimous 'yes' from Britain's Got Talent judges

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 16:04 Share

Twelve-year-old Juan Carlos Millón from Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol has appeared on Britain's Got Talent getting a unanimous 'Yes' from the judges.

The youngster has always loved dancing and it runs in the family as his mother used to dance flamenco and his grandparents were part of a flamenco group.

But what Juan Carlos really loves is modern urban dance. He is well known in his hometown for his numerous performances at San Miguel primary school, where he studied as a child and at Sara Jorge’s dance school, where he trained as well as on the Balcón de Europa.

After saying where he was from and how old he was in English, he launched into his energetic set to the sound of hits by Shakira and Daddy Yankee. All four judges gave him a ‘Yes’. Cheering him on in the audience were his parents, María del Mar and Juan Carlos, and his choreographer, Sara Jorge.

“At just 12 years old, he has dazzled on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, winning over the judges with a unanimous ‘yes’ and leaving an indelible mark,” said Nerja town on social media. The official statement highlights his “talent, charisma and courage” and describes him as “an example for the whole town”.

The video has gone viral among residents, families and educational groups, who see Juan Carlos as an example of international recognition stemming from a local dance school. His story combines discipline, English and stage presence, something that has resonated particularly well in Nerja.

Nerja, which is used to boasting about its beaches and caves, as well as established singers such as Nuria Fergó and Antonio Cortés, now has another source of pride: Juan Carlos Millón.