Malaga province town hall issues warning after colony cats shot

Eugenio Cabezas 26/05/2026 a las 11:52h.

El Borge town hall in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has issued a mayoral decree after learning of "various incidents involving shootings and acts of violence against cats" in different areas of the village. In the document signed by the mayor, Raúl Vallejo, he warns that these incidents could constitute serious offenses under current legislation.

The municipal decree does not specify the number of animals affected or the exact locations where the incidents occurred, although it does confirm that the town hall has been made aware of violent acts against cats and the possible use of weapons or similar means.

The mayor explained to SUR that in recent weeks they have detected several cases of animals injured by shotgun pellets. The town hall has reminded residents that animals are protected by state and regional legislation and therefore it is strictly forbidden to mistreat, injure, kill, or carry out any action that endangers their well-being.

The municipal document also states that the improper use of weapons, rifles, air guns, or any other means capable of causing harm in public spaces can result in significant penalties and criminal charges. "We request the cooperation of residents to prevent any violent behaviour towards animals," states the notice shared by the town hall via social media, which directly appeals to citizen involvement to curb this type of behaviour.

The town hall also asks that anyone with data, evidence, or information related to these acts immediately report it to the Local Police or the Guardia Civil in order to facilitate the investigation and clarify what happened. In the same statement, the town hall states that it will inform the relevant authorities and take appropriate measures to clarify what happened and determine responsibility.

"Respect, coexistence, and animal protection are everyone's responsibility," concludes the mayor's statement, which is being made public "for the general knowledge and compliance" of residents. The publication of this document reflects the town hall's concern regarding events that, if confirmed, would affect not only animal protection but also public safety, especially if the use of firearms or rifles in inhabited or public spaces is proven.

Legislation

Current legislation includes penalties for animal abuse and abandonment, as well as potential criminal charges in the most serious cases, especially when death, injury, or the use of violence against domestic animals or feral cat colonies results.

Town hall have an increasing role in the management and protection of animals in urban areas, particularly after the implementation of new animal welfare and cat colony control regulations, which require heightened vigilance against violent or disruptive behaviour.

Benamocarra town hall, also in the Axarquía, has also expressed its concern about the recent reports of cat poisonings detected in various parts of the village and has also reminded residents that animal abuse is prohibited and can result in penalties and criminal charges. The town hall has asked for the public's cooperation in reporting any incidents or suspicious behaviour to the Benamocarra feline association or the relevant authorities.

The municipal statement, released through social media, also highlights the work of the Benamocarra feline association, which is responsible for managing and caring for the village's cat colonies, as well as informing the town hall of any incidents. Its functions include managing adoptions, finding foster homes, controlling stray colonies, supporting spaying and neutering, and monitoring cases related to animal welfare.