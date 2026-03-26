Malaga animal rights association says third hospital construction endangers cat colony

Machines working on the first phase of construction: adapting the Hospital Civil parking lot in Malaga.

José Antonio Sau Thursday, 26 March 2026, 12:07 Share

One of Malaga's cat protecton groups (Asociación Gatos) has filed a complaint with the provincial prosecution stating that construction of a third hospital has begun without relocating the existing cat colony in the Hospital Civil outdoor car park. Other animal rights organisations, however, don't share the same opinion.

According to Asociación Gatos, the work endangers the cat colony. Consequently, the prosecutor has ordered that the court of first instance determine whether the actions constitute a crime of animal abuse.

The prosecutor, quoting the association, says that the adaptation of the car park and its surrounding area "are seriously endangering a feline colony registered" by Malaga city council. According to the complaint, those responsible for the construction works should have relocated the colony under vet supervision and after authorisation.

Furthermore, the veterinarian's report accompanying the complaint indicates that this action "poses a potential and irreversible risk to the cats". The complainant has requested the precautionary suspension of the works.

Adrián Peña Botello - the lawyer representing the association - told SUR the responsible parties have not ensured the animals' safety or sealed off the area. According to him, the consulted vet has warned that the animals might flee or abandon their kittens. In fact, he reported that "many of the cats have already disappeared".

Response

SUR also spoke with president of the Asociación Amigo Animal (Aman) Mariola Aguilar, who doesn't share the other association's stance. Aguilar said that they have been working for months with Hospital Regional and the construction companies to minimise the impact of the work on the cats and ensure their safety.

"We advocate for them to remain free in their territory," she said, rejecting the proposal to move them or fence off the area, as that would constitute animal abuse.

Aguilar also denied there being kittens, stating that there are only five specimens left to capture, all sterilised. Eight other cats have reportedly been adopted.

"We're talking about construction work and the changes in their environment are very stressful for the cats. Trees have disappeared and their surroundings have changed, but they still go out in the afternoon to eat. In recent videos, they can be seen looking for shelter or safe areas and adapting to this situation,"Aguilar said.

According to Asociación Amigo Animal, the construction companies are exemplary in their handling of the cats' needs. "I wish all construction sites in Malaga operated like this," Aguilar said.

The association responsible for the colony says that they "have been relocating feeding stations outside the construction area, but some people are returning them to their previous spot".

According to Aguilar, the cats are safely out of the way of construction work during the day and back only once the day has ended.