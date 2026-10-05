New Nerja health takes a step closer to opening with handover of electricity supply

Nerja town hall has unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the transformer station which will supply electricity to the eastern Costa del Sol town' ... s new health centre building which is currently under construction.

The agreement takes the form of a subjective transfer of public property, whereby the town hall transfers ownership of the facilities, which were built specifically to supply electricity to the new healthcare facility, to the SAS (Andalusian health service).

In a statement, the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, highlighted the speed with which, according to the town hall, the application has been processed. "From the moment the Andalusian regional government requested approval of this agreement, we have swiftly pushed forward with all the necessary procedures," said the mayor, who referred to the favourable reports previously issued by the municipal technical and legal departments.

The full council unanimously approved the transfer to the SAS of the transformer station that will supply electricity to the healthcare building

This development comes as the new healthcare centre enters the final stages, following a process that began more than two decades ago. Construction work officially began in July 2024, and the regional government estimated the total investment at over 9.5 million euros at the time, including 9.27 million for the building works and a further 256,520 euros for project management. The infrastructure is funded by the Primary Care Infrastructure Improvement Plan (MINAP) and ERDF funds.

The building covers 4,520 square metres, spread over three above-ground floors and a basement. Its healthcare facilities include 26 standard consultation rooms, five multi-purpose rooms, five paediatric rooms, facilities for minor surgery, dentistry, physiotherapy, radiology, mammography, A&E, wound care, and treatment and observation areas, amongst other facilities. The regional government estimates that it will provide healthcare for more than 25,000 residents of Nerja and Frigiliana and will be staffed by 77 healthcare professionals.

A photograph of the transformer that has been donated to the SAS. (SUR)

The building work is almost complete and the SAS has indicated a phased move before the end of 2026, with the aim of maintaining care services while staff, equipment and services are relocated from the current facilities. The electricity supply agreement now approved forms part of these preparations, although the regional government and Nerja town hall have not yet announced a specific opening date.

The building, covering 4,520 square metres, will serve more than 25,000 residents of Nerja and Frigiliana when it opens this year

The opening will also coincide with a major transformation of this area of Nerja. The town hall has awarded the contract, worth 948,733 euros, for the new Calle Alcalde Gabriel Broncano, which will link the 'Profesionales de la Sanidad' roundabout with Avenida de Pescia and improve access to the health centre. The project, which began in early September, has a completion period of eight months and includes two-way traffic, pavements, street lighting and new utility networks.

Next to the health centre, there are also plans for a car park with 847 spaces spread over four storeys and covering 25,406 square metres, on the roof of which a transport interchange is planned to be built in the future.

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