Nerja set to open its new health centre after more than two decades of waiting

After more than two decades of announcements, administrative procedures, changes of location and delays, the new health centre in Nerja on the eastern Costa ... del Sol is finally set to open.

Construction work on the building, situated between Avenida de Pescia and Cuesta del Ingenio, next to the lower course of the River Chíllar, is practically complete and health authorities consulted by SUR expect it to begin operating before the end of this year.

The Andalusian regional government is now finalising the outstanding work following an investment of over 9.4 million euros, financed by European funds managed by the central government and transferred to the regional government. The facility is set to serve around 25,000 residents of Nerja and Frigiliana, as well as meeting the increased demand experienced in the area during the peak tourist months.

Healthcare sources have told SUR that a meeting is scheduled for early September between the project management team and the construction companies to finalise the last details of the project and draw up the definitive timetable. Although no specific opening date has yet been set, the aim is for the building to come into operation gradually during the final months of 2026.

The building work is almost complete, and in September a timetable will be drawn up for the opening of the new centre before the end of the year

The forecast represents a further adjustment to the timetable announced at the start of the year. Carlos Bautista, who was then the regional spokesperson for health and consumer affairs in Malaga, stated during a visit in January that the infrastructure could be completed around April. At the time, he described the facilities as "magnificent" and highlighted the progress made since work began in July 2024.

The move from the current health centre will not take place immediately and will be done gradually. According to sources consulted by SUR, the regional department for health intends to carry out the move "gradually" to ensure that healthcare services are not disrupted while staff, equipment and services are being transferred to the new building.

4,520 square metres

The new centre covers 4,520 square metres spread over three floors and a basement, more than double the floor area of the current facilities. The layout includes 26 standard consultation rooms, five multi-purpose rooms and a further five paediatric consultation rooms, as well as areas for minor surgery, dentistry, physiotherapy, radiology and critical care.

The history of the project dates back to 2003, when the town hall and the regional government initially agreed to fund a new health centre on a 50-50 basis. Since then, there have been a series of modifications to the project, changes to the site, disagreements between the authorities and new funding arrangements, until work was finally able to begin on 31 July 2024.

The move will take place in stages, and the future of the current health centre will depend on whether the town hall manages to secure ownership of it beforehand

The opening of the centre will also coincide with the planned redevelopment of this entire area of the town centre. On a neighbouring plot, the town hall is planning an 847-space underground car park, with an estimated investment of 27.61 million euros , designed to serve both the new healthcare facility and residents and users in this area of Nerja.

The new health centre will also help to ease the pressure on the current building, the future of which remains to be decided. The town hall has indicated that it will be necessary to discuss the transfer of ownership of the property with the regional government in order to decide on its future uses. The opening of the new facility is also part of the regeneration of this area of Nerja, where plans are in place to build an underground car park with 847 spaces and a new road to improve access and mobility in the area around the future complex.