Nerja is going to launch the project to transform traffic flow in the eastern part of the town centre in the first week of September, ... the town hall has announced.

The construction of the new road that will link the Glorieta de Profesionales de la Sanidad, next to the new health centre, with Avenida de Pescia, is likely to last eight months and cost 948,732.87 euros.

The new road will make use of part of the existing Calle Chíllar, where the Centro de Servicios Sociales Comunitarios and the Mercadona supermarket are located, as well as the San Miguel passage.

The aim is to create a direct link between the Ingenio and Puente Viejo areas and the old N-340 bypass, preventing a significant proportion of traffic from having to continue using the congested Calle San Miguel.

The road will be named after Mayor Gabriel Broncano, who governed Nerja between 1987 and 1995.

The start of the works will necessitate a temporary reorganisation of traffic flow in an area that is particularly busy.

Nerja Mayor José Alberto Armijo announced the timetable following a working meeting with contractor Sardalla Española S.A. and local authorities and security forces. The meeting focused on coordinating the measures they need to take before work begins, given the impact this will have on transport in the area.

Armijo stated that the project will have "a huge impact on traffic in the area". The new road will also provide direct access from Avenida Pescia to the public facilities in this part of the municipality, where work on the new health centre began in the summer of 2024 and is nearing completion.

The street will be two-way and feature new pavements, street lighting and water supply, sewerage and stormwater drainage networks. The town hall aims to transform the current road and adapt it to cope with the expected increase in traffic once the new facilities become operational.

Project background

The project is not new. In 2025, the town hall approved the update to the so-called AA-24 'Vial del Matadero' general road network. At that time, the base tender budget stood at 1,022,451.63 euros, with a timeframe of 12 months.

Following the tender process, the contract award now stands some 73,700 euros below the original budget, while the announced completion period has reduced from 12 to eight months. Funding will come entirely from the town hall.

The road forms part of a wider-ranging urban regeneration project centred on the site of the new health centre, where the town hall is also planning a car park with 847 spaces and a future transport interchange. The new link aims to organise access to these facilities and create an alternative route to San Miguel from Avenida de Pescia.

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