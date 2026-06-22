Ten cleaning boats to operate along Axarquía coastline this summer

The Mancomunidad association of town halls on the Axarquía-eastern Costa del Sol has launched its surface water cleaning service for the summer season.

Ten ... boats will patrol the coastline of Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja to remove floating debris, organic matter, jellyfish, seaweed, dead fish and any oil.

The service will operate until 15 September in the mornings and afternoons. The Mancomunidad has awarded the four-year contract to Servimar Axarquía for just over 1.5 million euros, including VAT, thereby ensuring the continuity of the service over several summer seasons.

The service will run every day of the week, including public holidays. In Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo, the boats will be in service from 11am to 8pm , in Torrox until 7pm and in Nerja from 10am until 6pm, as detailed by the Mancomunidad Oriental in a statement.

The distribution of the fleet is tailored to the size and needs of each municipality. Vélez-Málaga will have five boats in July and August and three during the second half of June and the first half of September. Algarrobo will have one boat and Torrox and Nerja will each have two.

Vélez-Málaga will have five boats, Algarrobo will have one boat and Torrox and Nerja will each have two

According to the Mancomunidad, in 2025, 50,250 kilos of organic matter and 51,700 kilos of inorganic matter were removed from the Axarquía coastline as a whole and action was taken on 1,800 cubic metres of hydrocarbons.

By municipality, Vélez-Málaga collected 20,900 kilos of organic waste, 15,800 kilos of inorganic waste and 690 cubic metres of hydrocarbons. In Algarrobo, 4,600 kilos of organic waste, 8,100 of inorganic waste and 160 cubic metres of hydrocarbons were collected. Torrox recorded 12,100 kilos of organic waste, 15,000 of inorganic waste and 450 cubic metres of hydrocarbons, whilst Nerja recorded 12,650 kilos of organic matter, 12,800 of inorganic matter and 500 cubic metres of hydrocarbons.

The boats are capable of cleaning up at least 5,500 cubic metres of liquids and 15,000 cubic metres of solid waste per hour

The boats are capable of cleaning up at least 5,500 cubic metres of liquids and 15,000 cubic metres of solid waste per hour. They are also fitted with the rescue and safety equipment required by regulations, such as life buoys, a mobile phone, a horn, a camera and a GPS.

The boats are also equipped with oil-water separators, enabling them to respond continuously in the event of a major spill and that they will be available to assist with any maritime emergency or security operation that may be required.

The boats are fitted with oil-water separators, enabling them to respond continuously in the event of a major spill

The service once again highlights the importance of the coastline to the Axarquía’s tourism economy. The sea cleaning service is in addition to the maintenance of beaches, surveillance, lifeguard services, accessibility and quality certifications provided by coastal local councils. Rincón de la Victoria, as in previous years, has its own service funded by the town hall.

The Mancomunidad argues that keeping surface waters clean not only enhances the Axarquía’s image as a tourist destination, but also helps to preserve the environmental quality of the coastline. With the high season now in full swing, the initiative has become a key tool for enhancing safety, sustainability and the experience of residents and visitors on the eastern Costa del Sol's beaches.

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