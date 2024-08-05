Malaga village brings rhythm to its streets with new giant instruments

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 5 August 2024, 13:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The village of Benamocarra claims to be one of the biggest avocado producing areas in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province, although with the extreme drought currently affecting the area the town has turned its attention to its other USP (unique selling point): its musical heritage.

It is the birthplace of the famous Malaga composer Eduardo Ocón, who was born in the village in 1833 and died in Malaga city on 1901. It also lays claim to having the oldest municipal band in Andalucía, which is still active.

This cultural and musical richness has given rise to the slogans promoted by the town hall in recent years to encourage tourism. Thus, from 'Benamocarra, a village with sun and sound', we have now moved on to 'Benamocarra, cradle of music' and 'Benamocarra sounds'. As part of this commitment by Abdeslam Lucena, who has been mayor since 2003, three new giant musical instruments have been installed in the streets, in a project that began in 2023.

Three new giant musical instruments have recently been added to the existing ones: a cello in Calle Maestro Rodrigo, a xylophone near Calle Iznate, next to Alcalde Salvador Palma park and a flute in Calle Andalucía.

Three-metre cello

For the director of the Benamocarra music band José Antonio Lagos, "The instruments that have been installed in the streets of the village are another incentive to come to Benamocarra, to demonstrate 'Benamocarra sounds', "We have the oldest Music Band in Andalucía and I am very proud to direct it. We want Benamocarra to be a point of reference on a cultural and musical level, and so on 7 August there will be a concert to celebrate the suumer of culture," he said.

Image of the flute in Calle Andalucía. SUR

The councillor for tourism, José Ramón Palomo, said that Benamocarra is "the village of music" and the illustrious composer Eduardo Ocón Rivas was born here. "The 'Benamocarra cradle of music' and the installation of large musical instruments is having a great impact. Visits to Benamocarra have increased and we intend to attract tourism, bring life to the village, and that people come and enjoy it," he said.