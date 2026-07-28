Man arrested on suspicion of involvement in several fires in Vélez-Málaga

Local and National Police officers have worked together in a joint operation to arrest a man on suspicion of being responsible for some of the ... fires recorded over the last few days in various parts of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Fires have broken out in Vélez-Málaga town, Torre del Mar, Baviera Golf, Almayate and Benajarafe. The arrest took place on the afternoon of Sunday 26 July, as reported on Monday by the town hall.

The town hall has not provided any details regarding the identity of the person arrested, the specific locations where the fires are believed to have started, or the evidence that would have linked the suspect to these incidents.

The suspect has been taken into police custody while the investigation continues in order to establish what happened and determine whether any other individuals are involved. The town hall has said that further action and possible arrests in connection with the fires under investigation cannot be ruled out.

The arrest took place during a joint operation and the investigation is ongoing, with further police action not ruled out

The town hall has highlighted the "swift action" and "close coordination" between the Local and National Police forces and the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said that “coordination between the various law enforcement agencies is yielding results and demonstrates a firm commitment to the safety of our residents and the protection of our local area”.

Lupiáñez explained that the police investigation is not yet complete. “The investigation remains open and we are confident that it will shed full light on these events,” said the mayor, who called for caution while the investigators carry out their work.

The town hall has also appealed to anyone who may have information, images or relevant information to bring this to the attention of the police and other law enforcement agencies. “Public cooperation remains essential to ensure that cases of this nature can be resolved with every guarantee,” added Lupiáñez.

The arrest has not yet been linked to any specific fire and the police are asking for the public’s help in clarifying all the facts under investigation

This arrest follows one that took place on 14 July when a 56-year-old Moroccan national was questioned by police following a number of fires in the municipality. The two most serious incidents broke out near the Prado del Rey fairground near El Ingenio shopping centre and in the areas around the historic Fortaleza, La Gloria district and the San Sebastián stream. More than a hundred firefighters took part in the operations and eleven families were evacuated as a precaution, although there were no injuries.

Further fires were recorded bringing the total to around a dozen fires in just three days. This cluster of incidents has strengthened the theory that some may have been started deliberately, although investigations will need to determine whether there is a link between them and whether they were the work of one or more people.