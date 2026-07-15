Axarquía women's walking football team looking for new players for 2026-27 season

Jennie Rhodes 15/07/2026 a las 16:11h.

The Costa del Sol Sisters, a women's walking football team based in Benamargosa in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, are preparing for their first season in the Andalusian Walking Football League and are calling on women aged 40 and over to "lace up their boots" ahead of the new season which starts in September.

While women’s walking football continues to grow across Andalucía, with teams in Cómpeta, Benalmádena and Sevilla, the Costa del Sol Sisters say they are "proud to represent the Costa del Sol as a predominantly female squad".

The team currently has 22 women representing seven different nationalities: Spanish, Dutch, German, Welsh, English, Irish, and Scottish. While they admit they may occasionally draft in over‑60 male players when needed for fixtures, their core mission remains centred on encouraging more women to get involved in the sport. They say all women over the age of 40 are welcome, "regardless of football experience or fitness level".

Walking football has surged in popularity in Spain recent years and the slower pace makes it accessible to women of all ages, abilities and fitness levels. The Sisters highlight that walking football "offers far more than exercise. It improves cardiovascular health, balance, strength and mobility while boosting confidence, reducing stress and supporting mental wellbeing. Just as importantly, it creates lasting friendships and a genuine sense of community".

Supportive group

Club Manager Leah Montenegro told SUR in English that "walking football is for everyone". She went on to say, "You don’t need to have played before, and you don’t need to worry about your ability. If you’re over 40 and looking to get active, meet new people and have fun, we’d love to welcome you. We’ve built a fantastic, supportive group of women who encourage each other every step of the way.”

Leah has been playing football since she was 10, firstly in England and then in Saudi Arabia before coming to Spain, where she represented Team Spain at the Walking Football World Nations Cup in Torrevieja, Alicante province.

Anyone interested in joining the Costa del Sol Sisters is invited to attend a training session in Benamargosa, where they can meet the team, enjoy the friendly atmosphere and discover why walking football is one of the fastest‑growing sports for women over 40. The team trains once a month in Benamargosa, usually an early Saturday morning.

To find out more about the team and how to attend a training session email: cdsswf@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.