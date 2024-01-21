Urgent appeal to locate 60-year-old woman last seen three days ago in Malaga province town

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 21 January 2024, 09:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's SOS Desaparecidos organisation, which helps locate missing persons, has issued an urgent appeal following the disappearance of a 60-year-old woman who went missing in the town of Villanueva del Rosario in Malaga province on Wednesday 17 January.

Ascensión Garrido Serrano, according to a poster published by the association on its social media, is 1.45 metres tall (4ft 9ins), with a normal build, grey hair, brown eyes and she wears prescription glasses.

Sources from SOS Desaparecidos said that the woman was last seen when she went to catch a bus to go to work in Archidona (Malaga).

The missing persons association has made two telephone numbers available to the public if they have any information: 649 952 957 and 644 712 806. They also have also issued an email address info@sosdesaparecidos.es.