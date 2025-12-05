Cuevas Bajas pays tribute to its emblematic purple carrot

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 5 December 2025, 10:31 Share

Cuevas Bajas is preparing to celebrate one of the town's most important days - 7 December, which is when the popular Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá (fair of the purple carrot) takes place.

Throughout the day of the 21st fair, there will be an extensive programme of activities for the whole family, including craft and gastronomic markets, live music, workshops and tastings.

Everything at Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá revolves around the promotion of a unique local product that farmers have been cultivating for more than 13 centuries on the banks of the Genil river. The programme of events will start at 11am with the opening of the market. Mayor of Torrejón de Ardoz Alejandro Navarro will give a speech at 12pm. Half an hour later, there will be a tasting of migas (fried breadcrumbs).

The purple 'morá' carrot stands out for its size (it can weigh more than a kilo), its characteristic colour, its richness in vitamins A, B and E and anti-carcinogenic and diuretic properties. This vegetable, whose local production reaches 300,000 kilos per year, is in great demand in international markets.