Andalucía under warning for 'very strong' gusts of wind, up to 47km in Malaga province

A humming noise startled many people in Malaga province in the early hours of Friday morning. A strong westerly wind is blowing from Marbella to ... the interior of the Guadalhorce Valley.

Overcast skies and strong gusts of wind will mark the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend in the province. According to the Aemet state meteorological agency, the speed of the wind will remain above 40km/h, peaking at 47km/h, at least until 11am, when the intensity will decrease.

August is drawing to a close with very changeable weather in Spain. A storm marked the start of this final week of the month, bringing heavy thunderstorms to several regions. On Wednesday, a new Atlantic low-pressure system arrived, accompanied by weather fronts and a mass of cooler air.

Andalucía is not spared this unsettled weather. For Friday, Aemet warns of a dust haze in the south-eastern third of the region and cloudy skies in the eastern third, "with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms", most likely during the first half of the day.

In the province of Almeria, they may be locally heavy and accompanied by very strong gusts of wind. In the afternoon, however, conditions are likely to improve to partly cloudy skies.

Until midday, Aemet is warning of the possibility of rain in the region. "A few drops right now and during the first half of Friday in the far east of Andalucía due to a band of rain moving in from the south," the forecast on Aemet's X profile says.

Meanwhile, both minimum and maximum temperatures will fall across the region, with a marked drop in the far east. Cordoba and Granada, at 32C, will see the highest temperatures. At the other end, Almeria will not exceed 25C.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province