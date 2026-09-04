Antonio Banderas dedicates his Premio Juventud award to Ceuta

The first Premios Juventud outside the Americas took place on the Starlite stage in Marbella. On 3 September, they recognised the most internationally renowned actor ... from Malaga, Antonio Banderas, for his support of organisations with a significant social impact, such as Cudeca.

Banderas received the award for being an "agent of change": a title that Marc Anthony had also received just minutes earlier.

On stage at the Cantera de Nagüeles, the Goya winner for Pain and Glory made a plea in favour of art and freedom.

Banderas did not miss the opportunity to express his solidarity with the people of Ceuta and send a message of support.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the people of Ceuta," he said. He described the city as "a multicultural land". The actor asked that the people of Ceuta "be allowed to return to their true nature in a city at peace".

Banderas took to the stage with a "script" he had written, but he did not actually read the papers he was holding. He first recalled his origins and the legend behind his city's coat of arms: "Málaga, en el peligro de la libertad".

The actor, producer and director takes great pride in the "enigmatic phrase". He said that he had just turned 66 and had since been trying to "be free".

Banderas stated that the arts have enabled him to find "answers" and learn about himself, bringing him closer to his "personal freedom".

He directly addressed young people, uriging them "not to remain on the surface of new technologies but to seek out art and culture" so that they may "live without fear of expressing their opinions".

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