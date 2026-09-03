Naomi Watts to receive second Donostia Award at San Sebastián International Film Festival

British actress Naomi Watts will receive the Donostia Award on 19 September, marking her return to the San Sebastián International Film Festival after appearing at ... the event in 2009 with Mother and Child.

Watts could have returned to the festival two years ago with the remake of Emmanuelle, but the visit never materialised. This time, she will attend with Ben Shirinian’s The Housewife (The Perfect Wife), which will be screened as the Donostia Award presentation.

The announcement follows the festival’s decision several weeks ago to give a Donostia Award to German director Werner Herzog. Watts will be the second recipient of the distinction at this year’s 74th edition, with no further recipients planned.

The British actress fits the profile of a popular star whose presence is keenly sought by both audiences and the city. Her filmography has combined commercial successes such as The Impossible, King Kong and The Ring with films that have become favourites among cinephiles, including Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams and Emmanuelle.

Watts has worked in more than 50 productions during a career spanning a wide range of roles and styles. This year also marks 40 years since her film debut in ‘Solo por amor’.

The Housewife

The Housewife (The Perfect Wife) is Shirinian’s first feature film and stars Watts alongside Tye Sheridan, Luke Evans, Michael Imperioli and Lena Olin.

Set in 1964 and based on a true story, it follows a young journalist who discovers that a suspected former Nazi is living in hiding in New York. He subsequently befriends the main suspect’s charming wife.

Alongside her acting career, Watts is a prominent activist and philanthropist involved in a range of charitable causes, including cancer awareness, children’s rights and environmental protection. She has also served as an ambassador for the Red Cross since 2006 and has taken part in several fundraising campaigns for the organisation.