Cudeca receives funds of 175,000 euros from a 'truly significant' gift

Tony Bryant 22/07/2026 a las 14:14h.

The Cudeca Foundation has received 175,000 euros from the sale of one of the properties owned by British expat Maureen Thomson, who died in September 2020. Originally from London, Maureen, who had lived in Benalmádena since 1998, had been a staunch supporter of Cudeca for many years.

Described as “kind, generous and open-hearted”, Maureen had not left a will because she was “allergic to paperwork”. Following her sudden death, her sister, Liz Thomson, was left with the complicated task of what to do with her estate. Her first instinct was to sell the apartments and donate the proceeds to a number of charities. However, she was met with conflicting advice, and no one seemed able to explain how to deal with the estate of a foreigner living in Spain who had died intestate. In the end, a dual-qualified lawyer in Britain confirmed that Liz could gift her sister’s two properties without actually inheriting them first.

“I know Maureen wasn’t around to make the choice, but I think she would have been happy with my decision. Maureen was well-known on the coast and she touched everyone she met. I am hoping that my decision might attract other donations,” Liz explained to SUR in English.

Cudeca was gifted the apartment back in November 2023, and the charity’s Director of Finance, Rafael Olalla, described the donation as “truly significant”.

“This is a very generous gesture and one that can be truly inspiring. Inheritances are already a fundamental source of our income. The funds received from sale of the property will make a real difference to the lives of many patients and families facing the end of life," Olalla said

"On behalf of everyone at Cudeca, thank you once again for your kindness and generosity. Maureen's legacy will continue to bring comfort, care and hope to many people for years to come,” he added.

Maureen was also a staunch animal lover, and her other property was gifted to Donkey Dreamland, the sanctuary in Mijas where her ashes were scattered in 2022.