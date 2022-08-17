'Mattressology' lands on the Costa Tropical MiColchón is at the forefront of the concept of rest in its entirety, designing the perfect equipment for each individual

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 12:02

The leading sleep chain, Micolchón, have opened their first major centre in Granada this week, specifically in Motril, the capital of the Costa Tropical. MiColchón, a company from Malaga, is currently the leading sleep brand in the province, with more than 500,000 satisfied customers and a history of more than 40 years. Specialisation, quality and their business philosophy, 'Mattressology', are the basis of their success.

The inauguration of the chain's first shop outside the province of Málaga was presided over this week by Mr. Manuel Guerrero, founder of this family business, and his son Jacobo Guerrero, the current manager. More than 40 years after the opening of their first mattress shop in the El Palo district, Granada's Costa Tropical is the first step in the company's expansion across Andalusia.

The Costa del Sol and the Costa Tropical united by 'Mattressology' and healthy rest

MiColchón have created and developed an innovative and valuable concept in the world of rest, Mattressology, which they define as the speciality that deals with people's most personalised and healthy rest. This business culture is based on the experience and continuous training of their Mattressologists, specialised staff who keep up to date with products, materials, technological advances and even basic training by physiotherapists. The aim is to provide advice on the most suitable rest options for any back complaints, to know what firmness and adaptability is required for problems such as lumbago, hernias, fibromyalgia, scoliosis... or to find the ideal rest equipment for children, teenagers, the elderly or pregnant women. Whatever you are like, they have the mattress for you.

It is not just the mattress that matters, but also the base, the pillow, your sleeping posture... your Mattressologists will help you with tips and advice on how to sleep better. The goal is to achieve a truly restful sleep.

MiColchón already have specialised sleep centres throughout the province of Malaga, from San Pedro de Alcántara (Marbella), to Fuengirola/ Mijas, Benalmádena/ Arroyo de la Miel, Malaga city (with shops in El Palo, Avenida de Velázquez and Camino de Suárez and the largest sleep centre in Europe, in El Viso, with 2,000 m² of exhibition space) and the Axarquía (with their centres in Vélez Málaga and Torre del Mar).

/

Nessen Interiors, MiColchón's Premium concept, is also available in Motril

It is precisely this know-how that led the Andalusian firm to enter the world of décor. "It was our customers who steered us towards the retailing of sofas and armchairs. We have built up customer loyalty by providing quality at the best price, and an excellent service that never ends, we are always available to solve any requirements," says Jacobo Guerrero, the current owner and second generation of this family business.

Thus was born Nessen Interiors, MiColchón's #SofáExperience, their premium concept, with the most varied range of quality sofas and armchairs, of European manufacture, with the most exquisite Italian designs, and the most fashionable upholstery, in stain-resistant fabrics or in the best leather.

Help celebrate the arrival of MiColchón and Nessen Interiors on Granada's Costa Tropical. This new rest centre is located in Avenida de Europa 106, in Motril, opposite the Alcampo shopping centre. Make the most of their DOUBLE DISCOUNTS now: summer offers and inauguration prices!

More info at micolchon.com and at nesseninteriors.com