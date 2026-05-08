MasterChef Celebrity brings together 15 iconic personalities in Malaga

Malaga is part of the new MasterChef Celebrity project, which on the occasion of its tenth anniversary is reinventing itself. The popular gastronomic talent show ... on the La 1 television channel is launching 'Legends', which will bring together some of the most charismatic celebrities who have participated in the different editions.

The gardens of the old Tabacalera were the setting on Thursday for a programme that will be shown in the coming months. Curiosity and expectation floated in the air in front of the numerous cameras, tents and staff accompanying this Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia) production, where the banners with the emblem of the well-known television programme could be seen from afar.

The presenters Pepe Rodríguez, Marta Sanahuja and Jordi Cruz aroused the interest of those present, and even more so when it was discovered that Antonio Banderas was the special guest of the day. The Malaga-born actor was greeted with applause and hugs from the jury and the contestants, whom he encouraged.

Celebrity participants

This MasterChef Celebrity Legends will feature 15 popular faces who have already been in the kitchen. They didn't win the final but they did leave their mark, which is why they have been brought back for this new production. These include bullfighter Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés', the comedian and actor Edu Soto, the model Juan Betancourt, the actress and singer Bibiana Fernández and the actress and comedian Anabel Alonso.

There are also representatives from the world of cinema, such as Santiago Segura, Paz Vega and the actor Juanjo Ballesta. The comedian Florentino Fernández (Flo) is also part of this selection along with David Bustamante, Ruth Lorenzo, Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú and the tiktoker and influencer Marina Rivers. The rap singer Mala Rodríguez and the fashion designer María Escoté complete the list of the chosen ones.

This is the second time that Antonio Banderas has hosted MasterChef in Malaga, as in 2023 he also participated in the filming that took place in La Pérgola del Mediterráneo, a restaurant under his responsibility.