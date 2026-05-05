Spain’s property Imputed Income tax - Every non-resident property owner’s annual obligation

SUR in English Málaga 05/05/2026 a las 18:15h.

You have a second home in Spain and haven't rented it out. It sat empty most of the year, or you used it for a few weeks in summer. And yet, a tax bill arrives all the same. For thousands of British property owners across Spain, this is an annual reality - and one that many find difficult to understand.

If you reside in Spain for less than 183 days a year, you are considered a non-resident for tax purposes and are subject to IRNR - Spain's non-resident income tax. One of its lesser-known obligations is Imputed Income Tax: a charge on the potential income your property could generate, whether it actually does or not.

The amount is calculated using your property's cadastral value, which is an official figure assigned to every property in Spain for tax purposes. The base rate is 1.1% if that value has been reviewed within the last ten years, or 2% if it hasn't. That figure is then taxed at either a 19% rate - for residents of the EU, Iceland, Norway or Liechtenstein - or 24% for everyone else, including UK residents after Brexit. No deductions for maintenance, running costs or property expenses are permitted.

A Legal Challenge That Could Potentially Change Everything

This system is now under formal scrutiny. The European Commission has opened proceedings against Spain, questioning whether Imputed Income Tax places non-residents at an unfair disadvantage - given that Spanish residents are not subject to this charge on their main property.

Spain's counterargument is that Spanish residents who own a second property, such as a holiday home or investment flat, do face a similar tax charge on those assets. This complicates the discrimination case, and the outcome remains uncertain. A final ruling is expected in 2026 or 2027.

Why Staying Compliant Matters More Now

It might be tempting to sit tight and wait for the ruling. But that would be a mistake.

Regardless of any changes, non-resident property owners in Spain are still legally required to file their Modelo 210 each year, declaring imputed income as well as any rental income earned. Missing the deadline carries real consequences: costly surcharges, interest, and penalties that can, in some cases, double the original tax owed.

Equally important: if the rules do change in your favour, a clean and up-to-date filing history will put you in the strongest position to benefit. Gaps or errors in past returns could complicate any future claim considerably.

The deadline to file your Modelo 210 for imputed income is 31st December each year, covering the previous calendar year. That means your 2025 declaration is due by 31st December 2026.

A Simpler Way to Stay on Top of It

For many non-resident owners, the Modelo 210 is one of those tasks that sits quietly on the to-do list until December suddenly arrives. The form itself isn't complicated, but filing Spanish taxes from abroad, in a foreign language, with no one chasing you until it's too late, is a different matter entirely. And given how quickly the rules around non-resident taxation are shifting, this is one obligation that's genuinely worth getting ahead of.

Ampliar Ampliar

IberianTax was built specifically to solve this problem. The platform allows non-resident property owners to file their Modelo 210 fully online, in English, from anywhere in the world. There are no office appointments, no paperwork, and no need to hire a local gestor at a premium rate. Filing with IberianTax starts from just €34.95, and every return is handled by qualified tax professionals.

What sets IberianTax apart is its automatic annual filing feature. Set it up once, and your return is filed every year without you having to lift a finger - no missed deadlines, no last-minute scramble, no penalties for a form that slipped through the cracks. For anyone managing a property from abroad, that kind of reliability is worth a great deal.

The platform also keeps a close eye on legal developments affecting non-residents in Spain, and sends registered users timely reminders ahead of key deadlines — so you're never caught off guard.

Visitwww.iberiantax.comto get started - and enjoy 10% off your first filing with discount code SPRING10

IberianTax is an official collaborator of the Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Tributaria) and a member of AEDAF. All tax filings are handled by qualified professionals.