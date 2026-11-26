SUR hosted in Malaga the fifth 'Salud es Más' awards ceremony on Wednesday to honour six leading figures in the province's healthcare sector for ... their excellence, capacity for innovation and talent.

The gala, hosted by SUR editors Ana Barreales and Ana Pérez-Bryan, took place on Wednesday afternoon at the headquarters of Universidad Europea de Andalucía, which sponsored the event alongside Bidafarma, with the collaboration of the Malaga medical association.

Before the awards ceremony, SUR's Editor Javier Recio took the floor and stated that 'Salud es Más' is "a truly wonderful project.

"At the newspaper, we wanted to raise awareness about health-related content, which also leaves a significant digital footprint," Recio said. He then went on to discuss the careers of the award winners, but had special words for Olga Ruiz, the press officer at the Clínico, with whom he has shared a friendship for over a quarter of a century.

Dr Pedro Navarro, president of the medical association, and the award-winning neurologist Pedro Serrano. (ÑITO SALAS)

Next to speak was Daniel Hormigo, deputy chancellor of Universidad Europea de Andalucía in Malaga, who stated that "we must never lose sight of the fact that, behind every success and every health outcome, there are always people". "Technical knowledge is essential, but we must know how to listen, provide support, make difficult decisions and have tremendous emotional strength in challenging times," he said.

The series of speeches was brought to a close by Eva de los Ríos, a member of the governing body of Bidafarma in Malaga, who pointed out that pharmacists are "a trusted point of reference and often the first point of contact with our healthcare system". "We can see just how important local pharmacies are. They form part of people's lives and are places of trust and familiarity," she stated.

Deputy director of SUR Juan Cano and nurse Sol Sautoho. (ÑITO SALAS)

Researcher Dr Pedro Serrano received the award in the Medicine category. Under his leadership, Hospital Regional's neurology department renewed its CSUR accreditation from the Ministry of Health in 2026 for its multiple sclerosis unit and secured a second such accreditation for the care of adults with refractory epilepsy. The CSUR accredits hospital departments with specialised expertise and capacity to treat complex conditions, enabling them to receive patients referred from anywhere in Spain.

Serrano received this award from president of the Malaga association of physicians Dr Pedro Navarro. The neurologist dedicated the award to his patients with epilepsy, "a little-known and poorly understood condition".

"We cannot begin to imagine the full extent of this condition, which causes great suffering to both the patient and those close to them. It is not just about the seizures," Serrano said. He pledged to continue working to improve his patients' quality of life, while also acknowledging that he owes the award to his magnificent team.

In the Nursing category, the award went to Sol Sautoho, who has been associated with the Regional hospital for 38 years and who founded the NGO Unamia (Una Mirada Atrás) to promote counselling and high-quality care for children with sickle cell anaemia (a serious condition that causes damage to various organs) in her home country, Equatorial Guinea. Sautoho has taken the values of nursing beyond the professional sphere. She has also worked as an aid worker.

Javier Postigo, coordinator of GIPED, alongside José Luis Martínez Rubio, deputy chancellor for research at Universidad Europea de Andalucía. (ÑITO SALAS)

Sautoho received the award from deputy director of SUR Juan Cano. In a moving speech, she pointed out that "true wealth lies not in what we achieve for ourselves, but in what we do for others". She recalled her journey to Spain 45 years ago and how she built an entire professional career in nursing.

The third award of the evening went to the GIPED (psychological intervention group for emergencies and disasters) of the association of psychologists of Eastern Andalucía, which over the past year has provided support to the victims and families of the Adamuz rail accident, the earthquakes in Granada and the devastating fire in Los Gallardos, Almeria.

Javier Postigo, the group's coordinator, received the award from José Luis Martínez Rubio, deputy-chancellor for research at Universidad Europea de Andalucía.

Pharmacist José Alba, alongside Guadalupe López Melguizo, a member of the governing body of Bidafarma in Malaga. (ÑITO SALAS)

Postigo explained that emergency psychology is a job that "nobody wants to do, as nobody wants to be surrounded by screams and sobs or find themselves in situations like those in Urda, Los Gallardos or the dana storm". At the same time, however, he highlighted how rewarding it is "to see how people rise from the ashes".

The fourth award went to pharmacists José Alba, director of the Pharmanagement Business School and founder of Próxima Farmacia, for his contribution to the modernisation of local pharmacies, his involvement in groundbreaking training projects and his commitment to a more personalised, innovative and patient-centred approach to care. Alba received the award from Guadalupe López, a member of the governing body of Bidafarma in Malaga.

Alba shared her award "with all pharmacists and our patients and with those who place their trust in us every day and come to us for advice, medication and guidance". He also had some heartfelt words for his parents, both of whom are pharmacists, who instilled in his the values of the profession.

The fifth award of the evening went to the AECC's physiotherapy unit, whose members provide comprehensive, personalised and preventative care to people with all types of cancer or with the dreaded lymphoedema: a complication of breast cancer that impairs the quality of life for many women. Physiotherapist Greta Capitanio collected the award from managing director of Prensa Malagueña Antonio González.

Greta Capitanio, alongside the physiotherapists from the AECC, receives the award from the managing director of Prensa Malagueña, Antonio González. (ÑITO SALAS)

Capitanio said that physiotherapy "has an extraordinary impact on people with cancer. The unit supports patients before, during and after treatment, to prevent the main physical after-effects of the disease or the treatments".

The ceremony finished with the award in the Staff category, which went to Olga Ruiz Guerrero, press officer at Hospital Clínico, who is also a nurse. She is, without a doubt, one of the great pioneers and leading figures in healthcare communication across the country, a role she has held continuously for a quarter of a century, even during difficult times such as the pandemic. She received the award from Javier Recio.

The Clínico's press officer, Olga Ruiz Guerrero, alongside SUR Editor Javier Recio. (ÑITO SALAS)

Olga rounded off the event with these words: "The work of hospital press officers often goes unrecognised. We have to ensure that others get media coverage and we're always relegated to a low-key role, but we do wonderful work in our hospitals. I'm incredibly proud to be part of the Clínico."

She stated that journalists working in healthcare press offices are "the bridge that raises awareness and highlights the great work carried out by all the teams at the centre".