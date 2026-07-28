Los Gallardos wildfire death toll rises to 14 as injured woman dies in hospital

28/07/2026 a las 19:15h.

A woman injured in the Los Gallardos wildfire in Spain's Almería has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the blaze to 14.

The victim died on Tuesday at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville, where she was being treated in the specialist burns unit.

She had been admitted to intensive care in a critical condition with burns covering 70 per cent of her body, the Regional Government of Andalucía confirmed.

Three other patients injured in the disaster remain in hospital in Seville. A total of 18 people required medical attention following the outbreak.

The fire broke out on the afternoon of 9 July in the Almocáizar area of Los Gallardos, before spreading through Bédar, Lubrín, Antas, and Sorbas. It also affected the Sierra de Cabrera-Bédar Special Area of Conservation.

Regional wildfire agency Plan Infoca officially declared the fire extinguished on 24 July, after it scorched around 5,200 hectares.