VIDEO: Four earthquakes hit southern Spain as 4.8 magnitude tremor injures three and damages buildings

Four new earthquakes measuring up to 4.8 magnitude have struck Granada and its surrounding area, with tremors felt across neighbouring Malaga province.

The Regional ... Government of Andalucía confirmed three people sustained minor injuries in Granada, including a teenager who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The first and strongest quake - a magnitude 4.8 tremor at a depth of five kilometres - hit at 10:35 am with its epicentre in Gójar, near Alhendín. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) confirmed it was the strongest tremor recorded since seismic activity began in the area on August 15.

Three further quakes followed shortly after:

• 10:53 am: A magnitude 3.9 tremor centred in Churriana de la Vega.

• 11:34 am: A magnitude 4.3 quake centred in Alhendín.

• 12:39 pm: A magnitude 4.2 tremor, also in Alhendín, at a depth of five kilometres.

Evacuations and emergency respons

The tremors forced a temporary evacuation and suspension of visits at the Nasrid Palaces and the Alcazaba within Granada's world-famous Alhambra complex, though tours at the Generalife continued as normal.

Granada Mayor Marifrán Carazo confirmed municipal emergency teams have been deployed across the city to inspect buildings and homes for structural damage.

Regional Vice President Antonio Sanz announced that the Andalusian Emergency Plan remains at operational level 1, with an emergency advisory committee convened to assess the ongoing risk.

While centered in Granada, the quakes were felt widely across southern Spain, including Almería, Jaén, and coastal towns in Malaga such as Rincón de la Victoria, Torre del Mar, Torrox, and Nerja.

Emergency service 112 advised residents to remain calm, seek shelter under sturdy furniture during tremors, avoid elevators during evacuations, and reserve emergency lines strictly for serious casualties or structural damage.