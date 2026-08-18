Granada hit by magnitude 4.6 earthquake also felt in Malaga

Rossel Aparicio Málaga 18/08/2026 Actualizado a las 12:07h.

Two earthquakes measuring up to magnitude 4.6 have hit Granada, with tremors felt widely across the neighbouring province of Malaga.

The first quake struck ... at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre near Gójar and Alhendín - the same area rocked by a tremor on Saturday, 15 August, which caused property damage and widespread distress.