Granada earthquakes 2026
Granada hit by magnitude 4.6 earthquake also felt in Malaga
Seismic 'swarm' triggers emergency protocols across Andalucía as tremors shake southern Spain for second time in days
Two earthquakes measuring up to magnitude 4.6 have hit Granada, with tremors felt widely across the neighbouring province of Malaga.
The first quake struck ... at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre near Gójar and Alhendín - the same area rocked by a tremor on Saturday, 15 August, which caused property damage and widespread distress.
According to provisional readings from Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN), Tuesday's 4.6 magnitude quake follows the magnitude 5 tremor on Saturday. A magnitude 4 aftershock followed shortly after at 10.53am, centred in nearby Churriana de la Vega.
The regional government has activated Phase 1 of Andalucía’s Emergency Plan for seismic risk. Antonio Sanz, Regional Minister for Emergencies, convened the Seismic Plan Advisory Committee over the weekend, urging the public to follow self-protection guidelines.
Experts say the tremors are part of a classic "seismic swarm"—a cluster of foreshocks, a main quake, and subsequent aftershocks typical of the Baetic mountain range.
Residents across Granada, Almería, Jaén, and coastal Malaga - including Rincón de la Victoria, Torre del Mar, Torrox, and Nerja - reported feeling the ground shake.
Emergency advice
Emergency service 112 advises anyone caught in an earthquake to:
• Stay calm and take shelter under sturdy furniture to protect from falling objects.
• Evacuate to an open area once shaking stops, using stairs instead of lifts.
• Reserve emergency lines: Only call 112 for injuries or severe damage to keep lines clear for critical calls.