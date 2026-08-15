An earthquake of magnitude 4.8, with its epicentre in Granada, is felt around Malaga province

An earthquake that struck Granada province in the early hours of Saturday morning was felt with force in various parts of the province of Malaga, ... including the city.

The epicente of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 4.8, an intensity of IV–V and a depth of 10 kilometres, was in the municipality of Alhendín, in Granada province. According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), it occurred at 01.04 on Saturday 15 August.

This earthquake comes after an earlier tremor on Friday evening, at around 6.43pm, with a magnitude of 3.7 and an intensity of IV, was widely felt in Granada and its surrounding area. The epicentre of this quake was in La Zubia.

The 112 emergency service of the Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) reported that it had received calls from various towns in the central region of the province, such as the city of Granada and municipalities including La Zubia, Churriana de la Vega, Las Gabias, Ogíjares and Maracena. This Saturday’s earthquake, however, was also felt with particular intensity in Malaga.