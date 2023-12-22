Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Grand opening of the Compass Clinic in Estepona
Advertising feature

Grand opening of the Compass Clinic in Estepona

The facility offers patients individualised medical care from an international team of highly qualified and experienced doctors in English, Spanish, German, Dutch and French

SUR

Estepona

Friday, 22 December 2023, 16:52

Compartir

The Compass Clinic celebrated its grand opening on 30 November. It is a new international private clinic in Urb. Guadalmansa between Marbella and Estepona, with direct access from the A7 motorway, with 500 m2 of premises and free parking at the clinic.

Compass Clinic offers patients individualised medical care from an international team of highly qualified and experienced doctors in English, Spanish, German, Dutch and French.

The team of doctors at the Compass Clinic takes the time that patients need, patients get an appointment in a short time, and the staff work as a multidisciplinary team.

Specialties

Compass Clinic specialties are General Medicine (GPs), Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, General and Digestive Surgery, Traumatology and Orthopaedic Surgery, Dermatology, Psychology, Nutrition, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation.

At the grand opening, guests had the pleasure of attending presentations by the various specialists who explained the ultimate techniques, treatments, and multidisciplinary concept of the clinic. The medical team at Compass Clinic values and treats all aspects of each patient, from physical to mental health, including some complex conditions such as obesity, irritable bowel syndrome, food intolerances, depression and anxiety, chronic joint inflammation, mobility disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Michael Peters, medical director, internist and sastroenterologist and Montserrat González Tovar, managing director and lawyer with MBA degree are the founders of Compass Clinic in Estepona. They also manage the German Clinic in Calle Calvario 6 in downtown Marbella, next to Hotel Baviera.

Dr. Peters has a long medical experience of more than 20 years working in hospitals in Germany, England and New Zealand and since he has been living on the Costa del Sol he is dedicated to private medicine, where he - as medical director at Compass Clinic and German Clinic - can apply his concept of medicine: listening to patients, giving them the time they need and use multidisciplinary treatment for complex illnesses.

Learn more about Compass Clinic at www.compassclinic.es and get an appointment calling 951745640 or writing to info@compassclinic.es.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot prize gets under way
  2. 2 Spain's El Gordo Christmas lottery jackpot is finally drawn - 88008
  3. 3 Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos
  4. 4 Lottery offices celebrate windfalls scattered around the province of Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga was the fifth most-popular province for foreigners moving to Spain last year, and this is where they came from
  6. 6 This is the village in Andalucía where you can visit Father Christmas' house with your little ones, but you'll have to hurry!
  7. 7 Farcical fun during the festive season in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever
  9. 9 Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre
  10. 10 Swapping the chilly north of Europe for the sunny Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad