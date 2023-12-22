Compartir Copiar enlace

Product forgery has always been with us, and even featured in Roman times as an occupational hazard for the honest wine merchant and his customers.

Crooks' modern techniques are sophisticated, and while the reality of wine fraud investigation is now accepted universally, the bad guys are invariably one step ahead. Safeguards developed over the last couple of decades concentrate on the authenticity of the cork, the label, the glass from which the bottle is made, and other material factors. The problem is that until it is poured into someone's tasting glass, the wine itself cannot be judged.