Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

The Gibraltar government has announced arrangements for Remembrance Sunday on 9 November, with the ceremony returning to the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue. The move will require road closures and traffic diversions that officials acknowledge will cause temporary inconvenience to the community.

The runway crossing will close to all pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters between 10.30am and approximately 1.pm. Only Ministry of Defence members and their families holding appropriate passes will be permitted to cross the runway after 10.30am to attend the ceremony.

During these hours, Kingsway will serve as an alternative route to and from the airport and frontier area. Cross-frontier workers and anyone travelling into or around Gibraltar during this period should allow extra time for their journeys.

Pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users will have access between Kingsway and the Devil's Tower Road roundabout by St Theresa's Church. Cyclists and e-scooter users must dismount and walk via Laguna Estate for access into town.

All vehicular traffic at the Kingsway roundabout will be diverted into Sir Herbert Miles Road along the east side and to Europa Point for town access. A free shuttle bus service will operate from the Hassan Centenary Terraces bus stop to Europa Point, while route buses from Europa Point into town will run as normal.

No parking will be available near the Cross of Sacrifice, and members of the public wishing to attend must do so on foot. A gun salute will be fired from inside the old Victoria Stadium to mark the start and end of the two-minute silence. The public is assured this is part of the ceremony and should not cause alarm.

Members of the Royal British Legion visiting Gibraltar for the day should contact the local Gibraltar branch on mobile number +350 54011249.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "Returning the Remembrance Sunday ceremony to the Cross of Sacrifice is the right thing to do, and allows us to observe this solemn occasion and pay our respects to the sacrifices of millions at this more appropriate location. Whilst doing so will pose minor inconvenience for those wishing to travel through the area, for these few hours we remember and honour what so many gave so that we can enjoy the daily freedoms and comforts that we too often take for granted."