Ministry of Equality holds events to mark Women's Day on the Rock

Myrto Kaltsidou Gibraltar Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:22

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality organised several events to mark International Women's Day this week. One of these is a performance of the play La Maleta (The Suitcase), put on by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA). This interactive show explores the identity of Gibraltarian women and pays particular tribute to the generation who lived through the evacuation in the Second World War. One performance was held on Thursday and two more will take place at 6.30pm and 8.30pm this Friday at the GEMA gallery (www.buytickets.gi).

There was also a panel discussion event that took place on Monday with the theme Inspire Inclusion, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos encouraged "boys and men to be part of these celebratory events and most importantly to be part of the conversation around gender equality and women's rights".