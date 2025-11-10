Handcrafted poppy displays honour those who served during Remembrance Day across Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:13 Share

A collaborative effort between the Elderly Residential Services (ERS), the Royal Gibraltar Post Office, the Royal British Legion, and community members has resulted in striking handcrafted poppy displays across Gibraltar to mark Remembrance Day 2025.

Building on the success of previous Dementia Awareness "Post Box Toppers" campaigns, director of postal services Peter Linares invited ERS Dementia Coordinator Karen Truman to lead a similar initiative for Remembrance Day. Since February, the Activities Team at Mount Alvernia has worked alongside ERS residents to create an impressive display featuring over 3,000 hand-crafted woollen poppies now adorning the façade of the Main Street Post Office.

The project has also seen the creation of more than 20 post box toppers by a group of crochet enthusiasts led by Kim Gravett, a long-standing Royal British Legion member. These toppers incorporate over 1,000 handmade poppies and aim to raise awareness of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal, which supports veterans and their families.

The initiative has brought together contributors spanning multiple generations, from 12-year-old Sophie Erica Pitto to 87-year-old Joan Waterworth, demonstrating strong intergenerational participation.

Peter Linares expressed his gratitude to all involved: "Sincere thanks to everyone involved in this initiative. It is an excellent example of different departments and members of the community working together to deliver a project that offers both artistic and social value. Special thanks to the ERS residents for their creativity and dedication. Their work has been warmly received by both locals and visitors, and stands as a symbolic gesture acknowledging the courage and sacrifices made by those who served in times of conflict."

Lysandra Debono, acting director general of the Gibraltar Health Authority, added: "This initiative beautifully reflects the spirit of remembrance and the compassion of our community. The dedication shown by our ERS residents and staff is truly inspiring, demonstrating how creativity and collaboration can unite generations in a shared act of respect and gratitude."