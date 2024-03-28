Gibraltar has stand at London Book Fair

Sections
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:17
Gibraltar Cultural Services participated in the three-day London Book Fair held from 12 until 14 March. It is the first time that they have hosted a stand at the event.
Gibraltar's Llanito voice attracted interest from translators, authors and other visitors to the fair.
Seminars were presented by international industry professionals who tackled issues relating to the latest challenges and other information relevant to the literary scene with topics such as bilingualism, promoting across platforms, reading for pleasure and illustration.
